Julia (17) studies and plays football in the United States on scholarship: “I’m working hard to be a professional”

Tue. Aug 31st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

RPC athlete wins Paralympic silver in table tennis RPC athlete wins Paralympic silver in table tennis 2 min read

RPC athlete wins Paralympic silver in table tennis

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 70
Jaap de Vries deed mee aan de Paralympische Spelen paralympier ermeloer “If you have a positive outlook on life, you will get more” 4 min read

“If you have a positive outlook on life, you will get more”

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 85
Sport Court: Former PSV player Luke Niles (54) begins his first job as head coach | Sports Sport Kort: golfer Besseling finishes thirteenth in Switzerland | sport 7 min read

Sport Kort: golfer Besseling finishes thirteenth in Switzerland | sport

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 649
disqualification leads to shocking bronze medal for Canadian swimmers disqualification leads to shocking bronze medal for Canadian swimmers 2 min read

disqualification leads to shocking bronze medal for Canadian swimmers

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 149
Sport Court: Former PSV player Luke Niles (54) begins his first job as head coach | Sports Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport 2 min read

Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 104
New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: "Come on man, it's the Games" | Olympic Games New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: “Come on man, it’s the Games” | Olympic Games 2 min read

New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: “Come on man, it’s the Games” | Olympic Games

Queenie Bell 3 days ago 80

You may have missed

Netflix loses three of its best series: here too? Netflix loses three of its best series: here too? 1 min read

Netflix loses three of its best series: here too?

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 28
Victoria and Daniel visit the University Cultural Center Victoria and Daniel visit the University Cultural Center 1 min read

Victoria and Daniel visit the University Cultural Center

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 27
Julia Ridder UVVA Julia (17) studies and plays football in the United States on scholarship: “I’m working hard to be a professional” 4 min read

Julia (17) studies and plays football in the United States on scholarship: “I’m working hard to be a professional”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 36
Security Council passes resolution to allow people to leave Afghanistan safely Security Council passes resolution to allow people to leave Afghanistan safely 1 min read

Security Council passes resolution to allow people to leave Afghanistan safely

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 25