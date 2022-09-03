Musicians, artists and athletes who want to travel to the Netherlands to participate in programs and sports activities are experiencing severe backlog at the Dutch Embassy. Their visas continue to be rejected. Even if the required documents are submitted. This group of Surinamese are fed up with this and now want a change.

In a conversation with the Suriname Herald, artiste Damaru says his band will not be able to travel to the Netherlands for a few shows. But music creation is also in the thick of things for Aptijt. All sorts of efforts have been made to get visas for members of musical groups. “It’s impossible. No one dares to speak up, but now we’re going to make our voices heard. We want to give Dutch artists the chance to make music as if they’re entering our country freely to do their thing,” says Damaru.

Even the letter from the Directorate of Culture was not taken seriously by the Dutch Embassy. “In fact, when you get a letter like that, it should already be clear that they are recognized artists and that they are traveling to do business,” says Tamaru.

One of the reasons why the Dutch Embassy does not want to issue visas to certain artists is because they believe that the artists will not return to Suriname. “I have traveled to the Netherlands a few times with the band. So far everyone has come back,” says Tamaru.

A petition will be submitted to the Directorate of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation and the National Assembly in the coming week. Artists and musicians, as well as citizens experiencing stagnation in their visa applications, must be present at the time of petition submission. The artists hope to find a solution to this unpleasant treatment by the Dutch embassy.