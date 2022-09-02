In Seoul, the U.S. desire to give priority to electric vehicles made in North America is not well received.

Last month, Joe Biden, by the way Inflation Act (IRA) It encouraged the national EV sector to sign up. The law provides a tax credit of up to $7,500 only for purchases of electric vehicles manufactured in North America.

At the same time, the Drama Major concerns are lack of factories in the states; These run the risk of seeing their sales decline. Among these manufacturers are Volkswagen, Toyota, Kia and so on