‘Stab in the back’, ‘betrayal’: South Korea furious over US electric car protectionism
In Seoul, the U.S. desire to give priority to electric vehicles made in North America is not well received.
Why is this important?It’s an issue that could clearly overshadow relations between the United States and South Korea, which Washington relies heavily on to counter China’s all-consuming influence in the region.
Last month, Joe Biden, by the way Inflation Act (IRA) It encouraged the national EV sector to sign up. The law provides a tax credit of up to $7,500 only for purchases of electric vehicles manufactured in North America.
At the same time, the Drama Major concerns are lack of factories in the states; These run the risk of seeing their sales decline. Among these manufacturers are Volkswagen, Toyota, Kia and so on
