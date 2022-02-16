Dutch ‘analog astronaut’ simulates space missions on Earth

In addition to recent space news, such as SpaceX losing 40 satellites and the first-ever faulty images from the James Webb Telescope, Michel van Baal and Herbert Blankesteijn chat with exogeologist and “analog astronaut” Marc Heemskerk about the travel simulations of the Moon and Mars on Earth.

Amateurs find 1,000 asteroids in Hubble photos

First Webb pictures

SpaceX satellites sink in magnetic storm

How SpaceX positions its satellites

Animation of a Chinese rocket stage hitting the Moon

Handy for space mission in Hawaii

Final remark by Marc: Moongallery, art in space

