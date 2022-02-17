After years of problems, Mechelen transforms Vlietkelder (Mechelen) into a multipurpose space

The Vlietkelder was a prestigious project in which the city invested more than 1.5 million euros. In September 2012, the underground museum opened its doors to the public, but problems with the sealing quickly appeared. The centerpiece was a prahu, a 2,000-year-old prehistoric vessel that was discovered in 1904 during the excavations of the Afleidingsdijle in Nekkerspoel.

To make matters worse, the city had to evacuate the praa from the cellar in the summer of 2005 because it was starting to rot. A specialist Dutch company took care of the ship and has kept it safe ever since. The city is still looking for a new location and the Vlietkelder has closed. Years of legal battle followed, but an appeals judge ultimately ruled in favor of the city.

settle things amicably

Since then, several talks have taken place between the city, contractor Renotec, AWG Architects and Okra Landscape Architects to settle the matter out of court. The starting point: find a solution for all complaints, rights, claims, disagreements, points of contention and claims.

A mediation agreement will be presented to the city council for approval on Monday. Adjustment work will begin no later than sixty calendar days after the settlement has been signed by all parties. This is work on the electricity and the ventilation system.

Access to the Vlietkelder has been closed for years. † © Dirk Vertommen

“Thanks to the agreement, we put an end to the ongoing litigation and we avoid additional costs and legal costs. A final proposal is needed to close the current file,” says Koen Anciaux (Vld-Groen-m+), Alderman for Monuments and Buildings. It is already a given for the city that the Vlietkelder will once again be accessible to the public. “It’s part of our Mechelen history,” says Anciaux.

“Value-added economic functions”

Preference is given to a multi-purpose room, since the basement will always remain a damp room. Mechelen is looking for both internal and external partners. “Think of existing walks as part of the history of the city of Mechelen or certain annual themes of Mechelen Feest, Open Monument Day or as part of class and school trips. In addition, the Vlietkelder can also have added value for economic functions,” says Greet Geypen (Vld-Groen-m+), Alderman for Economy.

Together with the merchants and the Mechelen MeeMaken trade committee, the city is examining whether there can be an interpretation that contributes to the further improvement of the IJzerenleen. “At their request, we are organizing a tour for interested traders immediately after the adaptation works. They can already express their interest,” says Alderman Geypen.

Interested traders can contact [email protected]