HERNE – Resident participation around ‘RUP Built Space’ has started

HERNE – Beginning of residents’ participation around ‘RUP Built Space’ – © Deschuyffeleer

HERNE – Beginning of residents’ participation around ‘RUP Built Space’ – © Deschuyffeleer

As part of the development of the municipal spatial plan (RUP) “Built space”, a first moment of participation was held at the Dominican monastery during which the inhabitants were able to learn about local government projects. . Based on explanations and an inspection of the first plans, they were guided through the initial memorandum and the process memorandum by Ann Lambrechts of the consulting firm D+A Consult. This RUP is an important extension of the unanimous approval to halt the construction of multi-family homes for a period of two years during the municipal council of January 27, 2021.

OR overlay

The “Built-up area” OR is a superimposed OR in which the destinations of the regional plan, the BPAs and the existing ORs are kept but refined via this OR. The built-up area vision will eventually be translated into a graphic plan and regulations against which every building permit and application can and will be tested.

With the OR, the local government wants to orient urban development in a more targeted way and thus favor quality, pleasant and livable village centers without losing sight of the rural character of the municipality.

The present OR project now aims to create a clearly readable settlement structure, taking into account the relationship between the reinforcement of the core and the quality of densification. At the same time, care must also be taken, among other things, to create more greenery and nature, a better offer of public transport, the construction of the public domain as a connecting element and the establishment of public transport adapted to the inhabitants.

Clear choices must then be made as to whether or not to authorize collective houses/apartments in specific locations, to determine the construction layers and the size according to a possible densification, to the areas eligible for the development of the project and to areas where residential density must be kept low in order to preserve the present character.

clarity

The RUP “Built Space” should therefore clarify projects related to the construction of mainly multi-family houses/apartments on sites within a planning zone of 1 km with regard to the center of Herne and the environment of the station. and within a radius of 1 km 500 m as regards the delimitation of the village centers of Herfelingen and Sint-Pieters-Kapelle, with particular emphasis on the border area with the town of Enghien near the hamlet of La Patriote.

However, do not fall within the scope of construction break projects which fall within the boundaries of an OR, BPA or already approved subdivision, subdivisions/development of subdivisions without new roads and where only single-family houses are created, the construction, renovation, extension or reconstruction of a single-family house on land intended for this purpose, projects submitted by social housing companies, environmental files already submitted on the date of approval of the decision of the municipal council of January 27, 2021, projects which do not concern housing as well as the projects listed exhaustively which have already been the subject of discussions with the town planning officer for the same municipal decision, but whose file had not yet been formally filed at the time.

A structure of rural space

Mayor Kris Poelaert: “The municipal spatial structure plan characterizes the municipality of Herne as a municipality with an ‘open rural space structure’. The municipality wishes to maintain this characterization, but is increasingly faced with increasing demands for the construction of multi-family houses which are based on demographic pressure and family dilution. However, there is no detailed policy framework with a vision on suitable locations for the construction of multi-family houses and the construction standards that these multi-family houses must meet. In addition, requests for densification projects that pose challenges in the field of current political themes such as sustainability, greenery in the neighborhood, integrated water policy and new forms of living are also increasing. many.

The desired spatial arrangements that are currently on offer are:

Do not allow multi-family homes in areas potentially and actually prone to flooding

Improve the quality of life within the various sub-cores by making the best use of the existing qualities and by favoring in addition the green public space, the pleasant public space and the good quality of circulation

Level of amenities and accessibility as a guiding element in future residential developments

Meeting additional housing needs in the most space-efficient way possible, focusing on densification in well-located locations

Protect valuable, high-quality open spaces from additional living conditions

Optimization of the use of space within the built fabric, economical use of space

Commitment to high quality densification and core reinforcement

Establish a quality framework for collective housing: differentiation within the built fabric according to changing needs (reduction of the family, aging)

Commit to a quality green living environment

Maintain open space between residential areas and keep smaller cores habitable

Safeguard and enhance the individuality of specific residential environments.

A hard core for Herne

The local government is already thinking about strengthening the central core. This resulted in the document “A strong core for Herne”, which aims to provide an answer, among other things, to a certain number of needs of the village core. In this context, a fundamental political reflection is therefore necessary on how multi-family houses should be integrated, not only in the heart of Herne but also beyond. Finally, it should be noted that many municipalities in the wider Pajottenland have recently introduced a construction interruption or a similar measure, such as Halle, Beersel, Dilbeek, Sint-Pieters-Leeuw and Lennik. And that only increases the pressure on municipalities like Herne. »

There were mainly reactions from the public on the failure to take into account the link with Enghien, the relationship between traffic routes and housing, the organization of public transport and the danger that construction projects could not be made only by property developers.

The consultation period with the OR overlay as an issue runs until April 15. The starting note, the process note and the associated information can be consulted at the town hall or via the municipal website.

Comments can still be submitted until April 15, 2022† They are sent in writing to the municipal executive, Centrum 17, 1540 Herne, or handed over to the environmental service against receipt. They can also be sent digitally by e-mail to [email protected]

February 17, 2022 Godelieve Deschuyffeleer Godelieve Deschuyffeleer

Return