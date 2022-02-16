Schulting and Velzeboer until the last 1,500 meters • De Vries eliminated

Swedish biathletes won gold in the 4×6 kilometer relay at the Winter Games. Under extremely difficult circumstances, Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson and the sisters Hanna and Elvira Öberg stayed ahead of Russia. Bronze went to Germany.

The sun was shining and the wind was not excessive, but at 1,700 meters in altitude with a temperature of -15 it was hard for the women. For example, the first Swiss participant Irene Cadurisch fell ill. She was taken away on a stretcher. His condition is now said to be stable.

Norway had no chance of winning a gold medal all at once when Tiril Eckhoff (last season good for thirteen wins in sixteen World Cup competitions) missed hard five times and was sentenced to two penalty laps.

Italy had been in the lead for a long time and even led for a while, but the country had guns Lisa Vitozzi and Dorothea Wierer in the lead and on the final lap the chance for a medal was gone.

The Swedish team, meanwhile, continued unfazed. Hanna and Elvira Öberg made no mistake and won the title. With a superb final, Oellana Nigmatoellina closed the gap on behalf of Russia, but the silver was as high as possible.

With Marte Olsbu Roiseland (three gold medals in Beijing), Norway still had hopes of winning bronze. However, Denise Herrman (15 kilometer gold) held on for Germany.