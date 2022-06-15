Dtv Nieuws – Maashorst Children’s Council presents advice: “More attention to nature and bullying”

The Children’s Council shared ideas and advice with the Phoenix City Council in Schaijk on Wednesday afternoon. The city council wants more space for nature, agriculture in the middle of residential areas and nature-friendly building materials for the construction of houses and offices.



The children’s council is made up of 25 children from primary schools in the municipality of Maashorst. The children chose the topics nature and health, sport and exercise and caring for each other because they find them important. They have collected ideas and advice on these topics, the so-called KinderTrendrede.

Excursion



In preparation, the children made a trip to the Refugee Council, the neighborhood sports coaches and the permaculture garden. The children also had a workshop to turn ideas into advice.

It showed that children want more space for nature and that forests and homes should be more mixed. Children also like to see agriculture appear in residential areas. “We want to grow our potatoes and carrots close to home. If we build apartments, we can use the remaining space to grow our food.”

Anti-harassment clubs



The children’s council also wants more attention for sport, also for children with disabilities. Children also like to see robots appear that encourage healthy eating and living. In addition, the children’s council believes that more attention should be paid to bullying by establishing anti-bullying clubs in schools where VR glasses provide experience on what bullying is.