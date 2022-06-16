Catnip gives cats more than just a high

Anyone who has a cat—or indeed, anyone who’s ever watched a cat movie—knows that creatures can get pretty wild with catnip or catnip. Researchers now better understand why.

They lick it, roll it in and chew it, then sit and look a little stoned. Most cats find catnip irresistible. But why? What function does it play in the cat’s life? Where does this attraction come from?

Japanese scientists think they know: if catnip is crushed a bit – like when you roll it in it or chew it – additional insect repellents are released from the plant. This suggests that a cat that has just partied with catnip may be better protected against pathogenic parasites.

The instinctive and quite wild reaction to the plant is therefore not so surprising. Although contact with grass can induce quite euphoric feelings in cats, it does not appear to be addictive or unhealthy for them. It can of course never hurt to check with your veterinarian if this applies to all quantities.

