“Drive to Survive must have added value for F1”

The Netflix documentary series Drive to survive is a resounding success, but the series’ survival depends on the added value it can continue to offer Formula 1, says Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

The fourth season of the Netflix documentary series will be released next week Drive to survive† The Netflix crew follows Formula 1 personalities and it has already yielded many memorable moments. Haas F1 team boss Günther Steiner became a true cult hero with his striking statements and F1 fans got a glimpse of the mutual feud between Red Bull and engine supplier Renault.

The series also attracted many new fans to Formula 1. The United States Grand Prix, one of the new markets being considered for Formula 1, was the busiest racing weekend ever with 400,000 spectators. There are also the criticisms from the seasoned fan, who notes that the series is too often sensational and exaggerates too. Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali is happy with the success of the Netflix series, but warns that Drive to survive must continue to add value if it is to produce even more seasons.

“There is no doubt that Drive to survive had an incredible effect, especially on the new audience and also in new markets like the United States,” continues Domenicali. Motorsport.com quoted in conversation with Wall Street analysts. Domenicali promises them the new season will be a feast, thanks in part to the blistering title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Domenicali is therefore praised, but the sustainability of the series – in its current form – is not guaranteed. “It’s important that we continue to work with our Netflix friends as long as we believe it’s a differentiator. If it becomes just another way of talking about Formula 1 without adding anything, without adding value to the platform F1, so maybe it would be better to renegotiate and see what we can do differently in the future,” said Domenicali, who concluded. pointing out that Netflix has played an important role in the growth of Formula 1. The fourth season of Drive to survive will be released on Netflix on March 11 and consists of ten episodes.