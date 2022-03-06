Disney+ will be cheaper but WITH ads









UPDATE: Today it turned out that Disney+ is indeed getting cheaper, but with ads. In the US, this version of the subscription is available this year, but here in Europe we have to wait another year. Details are not yet known.

Disney+ has only been in the streaming landscape for a few years. But already the streaming service is doing extremely well and it is even one of the biggest streaming services in the world. In the last quarter, Disney+ even surpassed Netflix in terms of growth figures.

Now we learn via The Information that Disney+ is considering offering a cheaper subscription. This would then get ads. In this way, Disney+ hopes to grow more than it currently does, while meeting the goal of being profitable by 2024.

Disney+ subscription

It’s unclear how much this ad-supported version of Disney+ would cost. But Hulu, now owned by Disney+, offers a similar deal for $6.99 per month. Paramount+ and Discovery+ offer the same for $4.99 per month.

Unfortunately, The Information does not know exactly when or if the version could be launched. Disney+ will in any case become a little more attractive for people who are still hesitant to want to subscribe.

Disney+ is now even cheaper than Netflix, for example, but not as cheap as Prime Video and HBO Max.