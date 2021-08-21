Dressage team fifth in country final after spectacular Gal final stage

The Netherlands have never won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in the Special Grand Prix, the national final. During Anky van Grunsven’s time, the Netherlands won four silver medals and one bronze.

“We can train for another three years and then we’ll see. Total US is a mega talent and he can do anything for an 8.5 or more,” said Gal. “It takes time, but I’m hopeful. It’s nice to have such talent under the saddle.”

No honorary metal

At the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the Dutch dressage team narrowly missed an Olympic medal. He finished fourth, Germany won gold for the twelfth time.

Not only were no medals won in the national finals, but the riders and Amazons did not win a single medal of honor in 2016. It was the first time since 1992 that the Dutch team had come together. empty.

The individual dressage final (the free) is scheduled for Wednesday. Amazon Van Baalen failed to qualify for this. Hans Peter Minderhoud with Dream Boy and Edward Gal with Total US have qualified so they have to get back to work tomorrow.

Then, the Olympic equestrian tournament continues with the eventing and show jumping.