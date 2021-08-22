advertising and hockey come before the Orange Lionesses

The Orange Lionesses really pulverized China at the Tokyo Olympics: 8-2. Only nobody saw it. The we chose Dutch men’s hockey “for journalistic reasons”.

The choice comes on we faced with many criticisms on social networks. Hockey and publicity also dominated this afternoon with regard to the Olympics. Flashes of women’s football could be seen before half-time. After “the tea” there were hardly any pictures of the Netherlands – of China.

Orange lionesses form a goal machine

The Dutch women’s team has now become a real goal scoring machine at the Tokyo Olympics. In the opener, Zambia were beaten 10-3. This victory stunned viewers. Was it the Olympic level of the Africans? And why did the Orange Lionesses concede no less than three goals? In the second game, the Netherlands faced a world-class opponent in Brazil, 3-3. This afternoon, the Orange team qualified for the quarter-finals via China. Again with a monster score of 8-2. Van der Sanden, Beerensteyn (2), Martens (2), Miedema (2) and Pelova scored. Vivianne Miedema has already scored eight (!) Goals in three matches.

NOS chose hockey for the Olympics

But yes, no football fan has the Netherlands – China game in we can see. The hockey players simultaneously played their third group game against Canada and won 4-2. Certainly, when it came to qualifying for the next round, the hockey game was more important than the football game. Men’s hockey has played moderate to very moderate so far. Positioning will still work, but avoiding a strong opponent is a whole different story. The final match of the Orange Lionesses was almost nothing.

But still… Football, also women’s football, is so much more popular in the Netherlands than hockey. Those who had the opportunity to watch TV in the afternoon would have liked the hit one listening to Orange Lionesses. And it couldn’t. It was – as footballers sometimes call the sport – “stick hockey” that struck the television clock. Of we has also left the hockey internationals on several occasions. For these flashes of Orange women and for… advertising. It was not enough for the football fan at the Tokyo Olympics.

ONS response

The NOS apparently also saw the angry reactions of viewers. An explanation came shortly after the game. “It’s a journalistic consideration,” explains a spokesperson. “The placement of the male hockey players in the next round is not yet certain. He was almost certain that the Orange Lionesses would reach the next round. For this reason, the men’s game of hockey is more interesting journalism. We only have one Olympic channel at our disposal, so sometimes choices have to be made. “

An overview of the reactions on Twitter.

@WE only a summary of the Lionesses and then also report that they won before the summary. There we sat in our orange shirts, disappointed. You are failing on several fronts. Fortunately, Eurosport broadcasts more than you. – Jolanda (@ Jolanda31774028) July 27, 2021

Why do we have to watch this men’s hockey all the time? Stay with the Orange Lionesses! #Olympic Games #Soccer – Jelle (@JvanderKooij) July 27, 2021

We watch so much (suddenly) that we thought for a moment that Toussaint had scored for the Orange Lionesses. # Tokyo2020 – Hans van de Ven (@ Hansvdven1965) July 27, 2021

And then we go first to the advertisements ….. of course !!!!! then a little flash of #nedchi my god it can come off !!! so of course that hocky again – Joop Geutjes (@joopgeutjes) July 27, 2021

Pretty useless that the #WE no longer has a live stream, outside of the normal channel. Unfortunately the effect of the emergence of all these separate pay channels you certainly do not take 5 separate packages …#NEDCHI #Olympic Games – Stijn Pouwelse (@StijnPouwelse) July 27, 2021

#nedchi What is that @WE ? Switch to hockey like this! I want to see football! – BeTrue (@BeTrueAnd) July 27, 2021

Say NOS, what a bastard to turn down the women’s soccer team because of those mediocre Caldas hockey players#nedchi – Jelle (@JelStein) July 27, 2021

Summary of Orange Lionesses

After the promised hockey victory Sport Studiopresenter Tom Egbers a broad summary of the Orange Lionesses. The summary has arrived. A spacious no. The eight goals of our best footballers crossed the screen in less than two minutes.

Due to the overall victory in the group, the Orange team will play the quarter-finals in Yokohama on Friday against the world champions United States. The USA team surprisingly finished second behind Sweden in Group G. America and the Orange Lionesses met in the 2019 World Cup final. The Netherlands lost 0-2.

