1Lunch: Witnesses heard in a sexting case of a former teacher | 1Limburg

Coach to raise money for flood victims, students heard in the sexting case. The Brunssum teacher and VieCuri Hospital can recently determine the cause of chest pain. This and more, today in 1Lunch.

Money campaign for flood victims: the bus crosses Limburg

A “Limburg oet de Drup” tour bus will be crisscrossing the province on Saturday to pick up flood victims. The first stop is in Venlo. The bus then continues to Weert, Roermond, Sittard, Heerlen, Maastricht and ends in Valkenburg. Read more here.

Students heard in the Brunssum Teacher sexting case

Students at Broekland College in Hoensbroek will be heard as witnesses this week in the sexting case in which former teacher Danny T. de Brunssum is a suspect. Last summer, it emerged that Danny, then a geography teacher in pre-vocational high school, sent sexually-oriented photos and messages via social media to a minor student. Read more here.

VieCuri can identify the cause of chest pain

VieCuri Hospital, with locations in Venlo and Venray, was recently able to diagnose a relatively unknown condition that causes complaints such as chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath. VieCuri is now the fifth hospital in the Netherlands to diagnose cardiovascular dysfunction. Read more here.

Orange lionesses remain fourth in the world rankings

Dutch footballers continue to occupy fourth place in the world rankings. The Orange team, comprising Lieke Martens from Nieuw-Bergen, Dominique Janssen from Horst and Tegelse Lynn Wilms, were eliminated by the United States in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games after a penalty shoot-out. America continues to dominate the world rankings. Read more here.