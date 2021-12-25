Domburg’s Nehalennia district is getting a makeover

DOMBURG – Domburg has had bath status for many years. With various construction and embellishment projects in public space, we always want to contribute to the image of Domburg which corresponds to the quality label. The developments in the Nehalennia region are one example.





Magnificent new hotel designs were made for the Zonneduin Hotel and the Nehalennia Hotel in Domburg. The designs were developed in consultation with the municipality and the Spatial Quality Committee. The initiators of these hotels are giving up space so that the Badstraat is wider and of better quality. And with the extra space, the municipality can make a much nicer beach entrance. The initiators also cooperate to prevent parked cars from entering; parking for both hotels will be resolved outside of the Nehalennia area. In March 2022, the layout of the existing parking lot will be adapted and made more scenic.

positively received

The projects of the two hotels were favorably received by the Nehalennia and Boulevard van Schagen working groups. In a follow-up meeting, further details will be given on the design of the Boulevard van Schagen public space and the beach entrance, in collaboration with stakeholders.

More developments

The mini golf course has already been returned to nature. The new Stenen Toko building has now started, with the aim of opening the new building before Easter 2022. The municipality will then create a large bicycle parking lot behind the Nehalennia hotel. The redevelopment of the public space will then take place, taking into account the tourist season. Hotel Noordzee has indicated the first vision of a major renovation, which will also create additional space for the Badstraat.