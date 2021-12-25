Reflection walk in Houthaven Park – News

Due to the containment there is again a lot of walking. Walks come in all shapes and sizes, including this tour that takes you through modern Christmas history.



From December 22 to 26, there is five signs in Houthaven Park. In five moments, you are taken into a modern Christmas story, linked to the housing crisis in Amsterdam. These five signs in the park in front of Bar Hout are meant to get you thinking.

Full month

About what? About space in the city! Who is there room for in Amsterdam, and who am I making room for? December is one of the busiest months of the year; our agendas are full and “our minds and hearts are constantly busy.” Because we now have so little space left, the initiative is very consciously looking for space. “Because without space, there is no life between us. Rich or poor, buy or rent: everyone is looking for a place to live.