235,000 visitors for NEMO in 2021

During the Christmas holidays, NEMO is organizing four online demonstrations for families full of surprising science experiments. NEMO experts show more about fireworks, ice cream and code language in the interactive demo. For those who prefer to do it on their own, there are plenty of fun experiments and experiments you can do at home. So no one should be bored during the Christmas holidays!

Interactive demo

In about 20 minutes, a NEMO expert will show you exciting science experiments. And you can just watch from home! There are four different demos and you can join as many times as you like. Register on: nemosciencemuseum.nl/kerstvakantie.

Tuesday December 28, 10:00 a.m .: Christmas afterparty

Thursday, December 30, 10 a.m .: Fireworks

Tuesday, January 4, 10 a.m .: Ice cream

Thursday January 6, 10:00 am: Code language

Tests for the home

Discover the world around you at home. Drive a car yourself, conjure a cloud or make a robot hand. to NEMO Discover you will find many experiences to start at home.

Amsterdam Festival of Lights Walk

During the year Amsterdam Light Festival you will see the most special works from previous editions of the Amsterdam Water Festival. Spot the 2018 artwork on the bridge to NEMO by artist Peter Vink.

2021 in pictures

NEMO did not stand still in 2021. The museum opened two new exhibitions, the teaching materials were renewed, video training sessions for teachers and lecturers were introduced, work was done on accessibility of NEMO for visually impaired visitors, new activities for adults were organized in De Studio, National of the Science Weekend returned and NEMO Kennislink plunged into the world of data and algorithms. Watch the retrospective in this video.