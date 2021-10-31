Does the Mercedes engine struggle at high altitudes? “No big deal”









© Provided by GPblog NL



Williams says he doesn’t expect major problems on the high altitude circuits in Mexico and Brazil. Historically, the Mercedes engine has struggled at high altitudes, while the Honda engine paired with the Red Bull Racing car has proven to be a solid combination. Dave Robson, vehicle performance manager at Williams, says the team isn’t overly concerned at this point.

While Mercedes engines have had reliability issues lately and haven’t always performed particularly well at higher altitudes, Williams doesn’t expect any issues at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at high altitudes.

Williams has been plagued with issues with the Mercedes powertrain over the past few race weekends, forcing the team to take grid penalties in the last four races. Aston Martin, also a Mercedes customer team, was also given a grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix due to an engine change.

No worries at Williams for Mercedes power source

The next two races will take place at an altitude of 2,285 and 800 meters respectively. In the air, components like the turbo or the MGU-H have to work much harder. However, according to Robson, that shouldn’t be a problem.

“At the moment, we are not yet worried”, he says Motorsport-Total.com. “I don’t think height will be a big issue for reliability. Everything will be fine, there aren’t any major issues at the moment.”