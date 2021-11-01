Kata Blanka Vas takes first World Cup victory in Overijse

Kata Blanka Vas won her first cyclocross world cup victory. The 20-year-old Hungarian from SD Worx made a strong impression on Overijse’s technical course. After a good start, she managed to keep ahead. After managing to free Puck Pieterse in the penultimate round, Vas took the win after more than 45 minutes of racing the mother of all crosses.

With the Overijse Druivencross, also called the mother of all crosses called, the World Cup had reached its fifth round, after games in the United States and Zonhoven. At 2.10 p.m., the women’s peloton started. Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) got off to a good start on the long ascending starting line, after which Vas continued with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). The Dutchman took a nice gap with the 20-year-old Hungarian. After a change of bike from Vas, Betsema was left alone.

Before the second lap, Betsema’s lead was five seconds over Pieterse and Vas, who had found each other. The rest followed after almost half a minute. Following a mistake by Betsema, Pieterse and Vas were able to return from the front, after which the youth in the third round tried to increase the pressure on the 28-year-old World Cup captain. At the start, it was Pieterse who grabbed a gap, then Vas tried to pull away. At the end of the lap, Betsema commits another mistake, causing her to fall forward.

Pieterse and Vas then started the fourth, penultimate lap nine seconds ahead of Betsema. The young leaders made a strong impression on the technical course, while Betsema saw her falling behind due to a few mistakes here and there. Vas was the strongest in front and was able to pull away from Pieterse, who refused to give in completely. At the start of the last round, the Hungarian was four seconds ahead of the Dutch one year younger.

Vas remained flawless in the aftermath and secured victory for Overijse after 48 minutes. Pieterse crossed the line in fifteen seconds. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) managed to join Betsema in the final phase and beat her compatriot in the sprint for the last podium.

Overijse World Cup 2021

Results women

1. Kata Blanka Vas – in 48u07s

2. Puck Pieterse – at 15s

3. Lucinda brand – over 33s

4. Denise Betsema – at 33

5. Clara Honsinger – at 44

6. Burquier Line – at 53 years old

7. Yara Kastelijn – at 1m24s

8. Shirin van Anrooij – at 1m36s

9. Silvia Persico – at 1m52s

ten. Amandine Fouquenet – op 1m52s