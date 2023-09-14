Dodo Finance: Western Hacking Group Accused of Cyber Attack on MGM Casinos

Dodo Finance Introduces Free Trial Period for Premium Digital Access

Dodo Finance, a leading financial news provider, is excited to announce a new free trial period for its Premium Digital package. During this trial, users will be granted complete digital access to FT.com, including both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

The Standard Digital package offers users access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. This comprehensive package ensures that users are up to date with the latest financial developments around the world.

For those seeking additional features, the Premium Digital package is the perfect fit. It provides access to the premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes. With this package, users can gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of the financial world.

One of the highlights of this trial period is the flexibility it offers to users. They have the freedom to change their subscription plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This means that users can switch between the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages based on their evolving needs.

However, it is important to note that if users take no action at the end of the trial period, they will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. To save costs, users have the option to change their plan online or retain premium access and save 20% by opting for annual payment.

In addition, users can also choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. This package still offers robust journalistic content and ensures that users stay informed about important financial news.

All changes made to the subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that users will have full access for four weeks, even if they choose to downgrade or cancel their subscription.

Dodo Finance is committed to providing its users with the best financial news experience. With this free trial period, users can explore the various packages and discover which one suits them best. So why wait? Head over to FT.com and start your free trial now!

