Dodo Finance: Urgent Recall Notice for Old Corolla, Matrix, and RAV4 Owners – Park Your Vehicles until Airbags are Replaced

Toyota and General Motors have issued urgent warnings to owners of certain older models of Corolla, Matrix, RAV4, and Pontiac Vibe cars. The companies are advising around 61,000 owners to stop driving their vehicles due to the risk of their Takata air bag inflators exploding and causing harm.

The warning specifically applies to models from 2003 and 2004. Toyota is warning owners of Corolla and Matrix cars from those years, as well as RAV4 SUVs from 2004 and 2005. Additionally, around 11,000 Pontiac Vibes from 2003 and 2004 are also affected.

According to Toyota, if the faulty air bag deploys, there is a high chance of a part exploding and projecting sharp metal fragments, potentially resulting in severe injury or death for both drivers and passengers.

This recall is not exclusive to the issue with the air bags. It also covers Corolla and Matrix models due to a separate issue where their air bags can deploy without any crash occurring.

Owners are strongly advised to contact local dealers instead of driving the affected cars for repairs. Options provided by both Toyota and GM include mobile repair, towing, or vehicle pickup and delivery.

For owners concerned about whether their vehicle is affected, they can check by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

The recall is the result of Takata’s use of ammonium nitrate, which can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. This deterioration causes the air bag inflators to explode with excessive force and spray shrapnel. It is worth noting that these faulty Takata inflators have caused at least 26 deaths in the U.S. since 2009, with an additional 30 deaths worldwide. Furthermore, approximately 400 people have been injured.

This recall is part of the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with approximately 100 million inflators being recalled worldwide. It underscores the severity and urgency of the situation, highlighting the importance of addressing these safety concerns promptly.