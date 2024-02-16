Dodo Finance presents a new accessible store design by Starbucks. Get an exclusive look inside.

Starbucks Introduces New Accessible Store Design to Promote Inclusion

Washington, D.C. – Starbucks, the renowned coffee chain, has recently revealed an innovative store redesign that focuses on accessibility and inclusion. The first establishment sporting this new design was launched at Union Market in Washington, D.C., offering customers an unparalleled experience with enhanced accessibility features.

The store’s layout has been thoughtfully planned to ensure an unobstructed pathway for all customers. It incorporates power-operated doors and lower counters, enabling easier access for individuals, including wheelchair users. Starbucks aims to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and can enjoy their visit comfortably.

The point-of-sale system has also undergone a significant transformation. It now boasts adjustable angle stands, voice assist capabilities, screen magnification, and even photos of menu items. These enhancements aim to provide a seamless and convenient ordering experience for all customers, regardless of their individual needs.

Behind the counter, Starbucks has introduced the Clover Vertica system for brewing drip coffee, designed with accessibility in mind. The large dials and protruding buttons make it easier for baristas to navigate, ensuring efficiency while meeting the diverse needs of customers.

Moreover, the store incorporates digital status boards and improved lighting to facilitate a smoother customer journey. Customers can easily identify when their beverages are ready for pick up, thanks to these thoughtful additions.

Starbucks’ commitment to accessibility and inclusion is further underscored by its overall floor plan, which avoids any obstacles and offers open sightlines. By prioritizing unobstructed movement throughout the store, Starbucks ensures that customers of all abilities can easily navigate and enjoy their coffee experience.

This exciting new store design marks the beginning of Starbucks’ commitment to accessibility and inclusion. The company plans to open more than 600 new stores this year, and each location will follow a similar framework to ensure accessibility for all customers.

Starbucks continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and welcome, making it a pioneer in the industry and setting new standards for accessibility in the retail sector.

