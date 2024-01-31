Dodo Finance: Nasdaq-100 Futures Decline as Alphabet and Microsoft Stocks Experience Drop Post-Earnings

Tech giant stocks led the Nasdaq Composite to a 1.6% decline in yesterday’s trading session. Microsoft and Alphabet, in particular, experienced downward movements, causing concern among investors. Shares of Alphabet dropped over 5% as a result of disappointing ad revenue, despite better-than-expected earnings and sales. Microsoft and AMD also saw declines of 1.3% and 4% respectively after their quarterly results revealed lower-than-expected forward guidance.

While the latest quarterly results from tech giants have exceeded analyst estimates, the tech sector is now trading at a high valuation. This has led investors to worry about maintaining elevated price-to-book levels. The recent pullback in Alphabet may be attributed to a short-term trend known as “buy on rumors, sell on news information.”

Amidst these market movements, traders are also keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Market expectations indicate a 98% probability that rates will remain unchanged. Investors will be eagerly awaiting clues about any potential shifts in the central bank’s policy stance from the post-meeting statement and remarks made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Analysts anticipate that the Fed will adopt a “later and fewer approach” to rate cuts, which means they will start implementing rate cuts later than what the market initially expected. This approach aims to manage economic stability while providing necessary stimulus.

As the tech sector continues to be a focal point in the market, investors and analysts will closely follow developments in tech giant stocks and the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process. It remains to be seen how these factors will impact the overall market and whether the tech sector’s valuation will continue to be a cause for concern. For now, market participants are advised to tread cautiously and adapt their investment strategies accordingly.

