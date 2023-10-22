Dodo Finance Introduces Two New Subscription Tiers amid Reports of Plummeting Traffic

Elon Musk Reveals Plans for Paid Subscription Options on Social Media Platform X

In a surprising announcement, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the owner of the popular social media platform X, unveiled plans for two new paid subscription plans for users. These plans are expected to offer additional features and the option to eliminate ads completely. Musk, however, did not provide specific details regarding the pricing or the features included in the new subscription options.

The first plan, according to Musk, will be a more affordable option that offers all the features of the platform but will not reduce the number of ads displayed to users. This plan aims to cater to users who are looking for a cost-effective way to access all features without having to contend with an overwhelming number of ads. The second plan, on the other hand, will be priced higher and promises to eliminate ads altogether, offering users an uninterrupted and ad-free experience.

This move comes after X recently implemented a nominal fee of $1 per year in New Zealand and The Philippines to unlock basic features for new users. Musk defended this decision, stating that it was the only way to combat the rising issue of bots without impacting genuine users on the platform.

In addition to these subscription plans, X has also made changes to its content moderation standards and revamped its logo and format. These changes were made in an effort to improve user experience and to attract new users to the platform. However, recent statistics show that X has experienced a significant decline in web traffic, with global traffic to Twitter.com plunging 14% in September compared to the previous year. Furthermore, traffic to X’s advertising platform, ads.twitter.com, has also seen a decline of 16.5%.

In contrast, rival social media platform TikTok witnessed a remarkable surge in global web traffic, with a staggering increase of 22.8% during the same period. Despite these numbers, Musk’s personal account page on X has witnessed a remarkable 96% increase in traffic.

X has responded to these statistics by claiming that, internally, usage on their platform is at an all-time high. The company maintains that despite the signs of falling traffic, X continues to be a thriving community for its dedicated users.

For further details and comments from X regarding the new subscription plans and the decline in web traffic, requests have been made, but no responses have been received as of yet. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this developing story.