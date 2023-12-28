Dodo Finance Announces Availability of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in Stores Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Apple fans in the United States will be delighted to hear that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are making a highly anticipated return to Apple retail stores. Starting today, select stores will have limited stock available for eager customers, with all stores expected to replenish their supplies by December 30.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, fear not! Online sales of these sought-after smartwatches will resume tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, allowing customers to easily make a purchase from the comfort of their own homes.

In a recent development, the U.S. Court of Appeals has granted a temporary pause on the import ban specifically targeting Apple Watch models. This means that Apple will have the opportunity to continue selling these watches until the court reaches a final ruling on the matter.

While the court deliberates, one crucial decision being considered is whether a longer pause on the import ban should be implemented. This will determine if Apple can fully capitalize on the sales potential of its popular smartwatches in the United States.

It is worth noting that Apple voluntarily halted sales of the affected models in order to comply with a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) following the ban, which was imposed due to a patent infringement dispute. However, it is interesting to observe that the ban only applies to Apple retail stores and not to third-party retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the final ruling of the court, which will undoubtedly have significant implications for the availability and sales of Apple Watch models. As the countdown to the court’s final decision begins, Apple fans can now rejoice knowing that they can once again lay their hands on the latest Apple smartwatches at their nearest retail store or with just a few clicks online.

