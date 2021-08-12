Do you want a circular and healthy school?

Want to know all about circular schools and curious about what the 2021 Fresh Schools Program of Requirements (PvE) update means to you? So it’s a digital tour the Fresh and Circular Schools webinar on September 22 is a must!

The program includes various experts who will inspire you to quickly roll up your sleeves to make schools circular and healthy. To start with the latter: Jeroen Paas from Ruimte-OK shows you step by step how to achieve optimal ventilation in schools. Ventilation is not yet optimal in schools, but do we know how to improve it? Do we have a plan? With Paas, you master the problem of health at school.

Towards a circular school

Monique Donker then evokes the framework of ambition of circular schools. It shows how it is structured and how you can work it in a tender. You get the basis of a circular school from its presentation.

Sustainable schools in practice

Jürgen van Hulst then goes into practice and explains how a healthy and sustainable school is achieved. He supports his vision with research carried out by DGMR, bba indoor environment and NIBE. If you are looking for maximum performance from your school then you have come to the right place with its presentation.

Ruud van Vliet of Stichting W / E Advisors is the closing event regarding the webinar presentations. With his vast experience as a consultant to make schools more sustainable, he shows you how we are going to fulfill the sustainability tasks.

At the end of the webinar, there is more than enough space to pose your question to one of the speakers. register today for the webinar!