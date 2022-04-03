Do Bamboo – What if theoretical science and practical experience meet? — Department of Architectural Constructions and Building Materials — University of Ghent

From Monday (04/04/2022), a delegation of second-year civil engineering architect students, led by Prof. Jan Belis, will start building their project together with a number of volunteers from Jeugdhuis Troelant’make bamboo†

At the Ter Beke site in Sinaai, they are building this summer’s hotspot out of bamboo.

They are building a large dome 12 meters in diameter out of bamboo, a renewable material with a low ecological footprint. The final design of the “Do Bamboo” project was chosen from 48 submissions and tests the load-bearing capacity of bamboo as a building material for large-scale constructions.

Over the past few weeks, the students have made several test pieces to test the connection of the bamboo structure to the concrete foundation. These tests revealed large differences in resistance depending on the auxiliary materials chosen. The ideal preparation for next week!

Faculty of Engineering and Architecture – UGent SBE its Discover Saint Nicholas JOS vzw

