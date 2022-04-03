Scientists create a new message for extraterrestrials

The dark forest

Not everyone is happy with the new attempt. Some experts warn that the broadcast of Earth’s position could be an invitation to a potentially hostile species. This recalls the theory ofblack Forest‘, which was popularized by science fiction writer Liu Cixin.

The “black forest” is based on a few simple propositions. First, everything that lives wants to stay alive. Second, there is no way of knowing whether extraterrestrial life forms are benign or not. The third statement is that, if you want to be sure of surviving, the safest option is to destroy other lifeforms before they can do this to you. The theory immediately explains why we have not yet been able to observe extraterrestrial life in a universe that contains billions of stars. Any life form that reveals its location would be destroyed, the theory goes.

While Jiang admits this fear, he is convinced that intelligent aliens are probably benign. “Logic suggests that a species that has reached sufficient complexity to enable communication across the cosmos is very likely to have also reached a high level of mutual cooperation and will therefore experience the importance of peace and cooperation. “