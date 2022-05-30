Discover lacrosse, a booming sport in Belgium: “The fastest sport on 2 legs” | various

On the new grounds of Lubbeek, we will meet the finals of the Belgian competition for men and women. It immediately becomes apparent that lacrosse is not for the faint of heart. It’s going strong. “Lacrosse is a bit like field hockey,” says Yarrid Dictus of Red Rhinos Bonheiden.

The game is played on the size of a football field between two teams of 10 players each. The duels that take place are tough. “You can hit the opponent’s stick, even if there’s a small body involved, that’s not a bad thing,” says Brussels Beavers’ Jan-Oscar Huges.

The players often do not emerge unscathed from the battle: “You are regularly full of bruises after the match”, admits Charlotte Van Couter of the Brussels Bobcats.

But lacrosse is not only a very physical sport, but also quite technical. “It’s called the fastest sport on two legs,” says Lidewij Deroo of the Ghent Gazelles.