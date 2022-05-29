Cyriel Dessers also continues to score for Nigeria | sport

with videoCyriel Dessers took his goals at Feyenoord to the Nigeria national team. In a friendly match at American Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the striker, born in Belgium but playing for his Nigerian mother’s native country, equalized for the Africans. It was his first goal for Nigeria.

Mexico won, by the way, 2-1. This was due to an own goal from former ADO Den Haag defender William Troost-Ekong, who worked the ball past his own keeper just within the hour. Haarlem-born Troost-Ekong played the whole game, but Dessers was knocked out shortly before the end. Mexico had taken the lead after twelve minutes thanks to Santiago Giménez.

PSV player Érick Gutiérrez replaced Mexico after more than an hour. Former PSV players Héctor Moreno and Andres Guardado played the whole match. Ajax player Edson Álvarez was missing. He is recovering from an arm injury he suffered in the cup final against PSV.

Cyriel Dessers takes it out on behalf of Nigeria. Héctor Moreno, former PSV player and former AZ player. ©AFP



Dessers lost the Conference League final to AS Roma (1-0) on Wednesday with Feyenoord in the Albanian capital Tirana. The Racing Genk mercenary became the top scorer of the new European Cup tournament with ten goals. Feyenoord are hoping they can take over from the Genk-born Belgian, who is demanding €4m for the 27-year-old striker.

After the lost final in Tirana, Dessers immediately had to travel to the United States to join the Nigerian national team. The Super Eagles of the new national coach José Peseiro will also play a friendly match against Ecuador on Thursday on American soil, one of Orange’s opponents at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

William Troost-Ekong, Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem after the Feyenoord striker’s goal. © USA TODAY Sports

