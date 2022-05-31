Not only the Nations League, the last tickets for the World Cup will also be distributed next week

29 of the 32 countries qualified for the World Cup in Qatar (November 21) are already known. The final three teams will be added next month. In Europe, Scotland and Ukraine will play their play-off semi-finals at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

The play-off semi-finals in the European qualifying zone were scheduled for March 24, but the match between Scotland and Ukraine was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The winner of the game will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a ticket to Qatar. There, the winner of the final ends up in Group B with England, Iran and the United States. For Wales, with Rabbi Matondo (Cercle Brugge) in selection, a first participation in the World Cup in 64 years is at stake. Ukraine participated for the last time in 2006, Scotland in 1998. In Scotland-Ukraine, Jack Hendry and Eduard Sobol, two defenders of Club Brugge face off. Later this month, the two intercontinental play-offs are also still on the schedule. On June 14, Costa Rica will meet New Zealand and the day before Peru will meet the winner of the Asian play-offs. In it, the United Arab Emirates will face Australia on June 7. Trent Sainsbury (Kortrijk) has been called up for Australia. All intercontinental play-offs are played in Qatar.