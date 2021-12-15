Because Te Veldhuis accuses the parties in The Hague of arguing too much and even of being blackmailed. “This is the longest lineup we’ve ever had as most of the teams were difficult for each other,” he said. “They were mutually exclusive. The parties were blackmailing each other. The PvdA only wanted GroenLinks, while the others only wanted one of those two. And that applies to more parties: the ChristenUnie which did not want to work with D66 It is very broad Nobody wants to work with the extreme right parties.

The chopping block



According to Albert de Vries, the parties which won the elections in March, the VVD and the D66, do not sense what is happening in the country. “Er is een vertrouwenscrisis tussen overheid in burgers. Door zo lang te gaan hakketakken, vergroot je die crisis alleen. Het verwijt dat Jan te Veldhuis maakt aan mijn partij vind ik heel erg onterecht. Te Veldhuis weet ook wat er in 2012 is gebeurd. Toen heeft Diederik Samsom een ​​compromise gesloten. Daar zijn we enorm voor afgestraft, We gaano niet opnoutw To do.”

Dow, Yara and Zeeland refineries



Te Veldhuis is curious what the coalition agreement says about measures affecting large companies in Zeeland: Dow, Yara, Zeeland Refinery. “How will it work for businesses? What does this mean for purchasing power? For migration? It is not all clear. De Vries: “I’m not worried about the business world, but about people with little money. Their purchasing power is constantly decreasing. I’m curious if the cabinet will do anything. interest in the common man has waned in recent years. Something will have to be done about it. “