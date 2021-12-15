Reports gathered by the Commission of Inquiry indicate that the White House was aware of the situation in and around the Capitol. Meadows would have had a coordinating role with protest organizers, The New York Times reported.

According to the committee, an email shows Meadows promised the National Guard would be ready to help Trump supporters. A PowerPoint presentation was also released with scenarios to invalidate Biden’s election victory, including declaring a state of emergency or accusing China and Venezuela of interference.

Witch hunt or find the truth?

According to Mouthaan, America is divided over the investigation: “The right thinks this is a witch hunt for Trump. The left is still in shock over the storming of the Capitol and demands answers. “

“We know Trump flogged people. But this committee wants to know how the capture of the Capitol was organized. Did the White House coordinate that?” Mouthaan said.