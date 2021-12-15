US Parliament wants to sue Trump’s chief of staff: “He has the answers”
The parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol storm ruled unanimously on Monday that Meadows should be prosecuted for contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice must now take the plunge.
“It’s a very serious investigative committee. A bit like the committee investigating the MH17 disaster in our country,” explains the American correspondent Erik Mouthaan. “As chief of staff, Meadows was Trump’s best adviser. He knows everything. He has the answers.”
This is the investigation into the storming of the Washington Capitol on January 6 by an angry mob of Trump supporters. Five people were killed and hundreds injured.
Where was the army?
The Senate met that day to discuss the results of the presidential election which was lost by Donald Trump. Protesters wanted to avoid confirming Joe Biden’s election victory.
“Everyone is wondering why the National Guard took so long to intervene. I was there. I thought the army would arrive at any time, but it only took four hours,” Mouthaan explains.
Reports gathered by the Commission of Inquiry indicate that the White House was aware of the situation in and around the Capitol. Meadows would have had a coordinating role with protest organizers, The New York Times reported.
According to the committee, an email shows Meadows promised the National Guard would be ready to help Trump supporters. A PowerPoint presentation was also released with scenarios to invalidate Biden’s election victory, including declaring a state of emergency or accusing China and Venezuela of interference.
Witch hunt or find the truth?
According to Mouthaan, America is divided over the investigation: “The right thinks this is a witch hunt for Trump. The left is still in shock over the storming of the Capitol and demands answers. “
“We know Trump flogged people. But this committee wants to know how the capture of the Capitol was organized. Did the White House coordinate that?” Mouthaan said.
According to Mouthaan, Trump wants at all costs to prevent his closest associates from speaking. “There will be a legislative election at the end of next year. If the Republicans get a majority, then this committee is over.”
According to Mouthaan, this does not mean that the commission of inquiry does not make sense. Members of Trump’s lower party speak to the committee, and all kinds of documents are available on request, creating a more complete picture of events.
Meadows prefers to write a book
Meadows handed over documents, but he also withheld a lot of information, according to the committee. According to the former chief of staff, this information is confidential. But the committee doesn’t find that believable, also because Meadows is promoting a book in which he discusses the Capitol Storm.
Ultimately, the Justice Department must now decide whether to bring criminal action against Meadows. He faces a year in prison. Last month, the ministry decided to prosecute former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to testify before the commission of inquiry.
