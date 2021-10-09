Despite protests in the final, the Dutch relay team have yet to face the United States: “Unacceptable”

The mixed 4×400-meter relay team will face America in the final on Saturday afternoon (2:35 p.m.), the favorite who was disqualified on Friday. Because the Americans were right to protest against this exclusion, other countries protested in turn. Still to no avail. “We do not find this acceptable,” said technical director Ad Roskam in a statement from the Athletics Union, just before the final.

Roskam, along with other finalists, protested the cancellation of the disqualification from the United States. “This decision was not (sufficiently) motivated by the jury,” he said. The Dutch team qualified for the final on Friday with Jochem Dobber, Lieke Klaver, Lisanne de Witte and Ramsey Angela convincingly and with a strong Dutch record. The elimination of America increased the chances of a medal. The pictures clearly show that their 2nd runner came out of the box during the substitution.

The end result may not be final

According to the Americans, however, it was misplaced there by a member of the race management. However, Roskam informed De Telegraaf that the reversal was “not in compliance with regulations” for this reason. He also said the jury’s final decision will most likely only become clear after the race, so the final result may not yet be final. But a few hours after the race, Roskam announced that the result is final and therefore there will be no medal for the Netherlands.

Femke Bowl

The plan still being discussed was that the Femke Bol obstacle reveal would not come into action in the mixed 4×400 meters. It has just been communicated that she will start in 3rd. The whole team: Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Bol and Ramsey Angela.