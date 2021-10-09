The NFL launched the London Games in 2007 to broaden its horizons and draw fans across the pond. The league has since played nearly 30 away games, with the Jets and Falcons playing their 29th game on Sunday.

Even with the best efforts of the NFL, there are still quite a few London football fans who are relatively unfamiliar with the ins and outs of the sport. Most fans know enough about American football to enjoy the game when two teams come to the country, but they don’t follow the nuances that make football the most popular sport in the United States.

CJ Mosley gave advice to fans who don’t understand American football very well on Friday and asked them to buy a copy of Madden to learn the game.

“I think it depends on what they know about football,” Mosley said. “You have to know a little grammar to understand what is going on. When I first heard about it [soccer] Here it was through FIFA. I didn’t know the rules of football until I started playing video games. That’s how I got into it a bit.

“My advice to people who don’t know: download Madden. Go play Madden and find out soon.

Madden has always helped American fans of all ages fall in love with football, which made Moseley’s suggestion a good idea. Perhaps it could have the same effect on fans in London for Gates’ march to Tottenham Hotspur.

