Dear Firm: “Sustainable initiatives in Zeeland need additional support”

Recently Coppoolse has his own podcast called “Aardkloot Podcast”. In this, it addresses sustainability in the broadest sense. “The topics really range from making plastics from seaweed to sustainable cosmetics and the trade behind it.”

Objective of the podcast

According to Coppoolse, a better start starts with yourself. “You can make so much of a difference with little tweaks,” believe the Middelburgs. But because people do not know about lasting things and the lack of time, little change.

Coppoolse sees it as his personal task to provide people with low-threshold information with his podcast, for example by walking or driving. “I hope this will inspire people to take action.”

How is Coppoolse so bogged down in the business? “I’ve been a vegetarian for years and the image of goat wool socks always bothers me. In fact, I even eat plant-based. But I hardly ever tell people that, because then I get the hippie stamp, she said.

“Friends laugh at me at first”

When Coppool became a mom, she opted for washable diapers. At first her friends laughed at her, but she ended up making people think.

Stop thinking in big, impossible steps, sustainability starts with small steps. “ Coppools

“It’s good that there is already a lot going on in sustainability. But there are a lot more people with good ideas. Money is often the problem. I think money and money is the problem. additional government resources stimulate people to actually develop their sustainable idea.

Sustainable initiatives now receive a maximum grant of 5,000 euros if they meet the grant conditions, according to Coppoolse. This amount can be increased in his opinion. “We need to get people up and running faster with their ideas! “

