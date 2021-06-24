Baseball players start Olympic qualifying tournament with a loss
The Kingdom of the Netherlands baseball players opened the Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico with a hopeless defeat. National coach Hensley Meulens’ side were beaten by Venezuela 9-3 in Puebla. The Orange team will play their second group game against the Dominican Republic on the Dutch night from Thursday to Friday.
It is only with a victory in large numbers that the baseball players advance directly to the final on Saturday. The Dominican Republic started the last OCT with a victory over Venezuela (10-7). The country which obtains the best results in the group stage advances directly to the final. The other two countries will face each other again in the semi-finals.
The stake of the tournament in Mexico is the last ticket for the Olympics. Japan, Israel, Korea, Mexico and the United States are already certain to participate.
Diegomar Markwell, the 40-year-old Dutch starting pitcher, allowed Venezuela 3 runs in the first two innings. It was only in the sixth round, led 5-0, that Jiandido Tromp was able to reverse a sacrificial volley from Juremi Profar. With a home run, Sharlon Schoop produced 2 more runs in the last set.