De Zwarte Hond draws up a densification plan for the Hoofddorp station district

Commissioned by the municipality of Haarlemmermeer, The black dog established a densification plan for the Hoofddorp station district. The plan shows the vision of how the station district can further develop into an attractive and lively district with around 15,500 housing units and 11,000 additional jobs.

Mixture of life and work

With the Intensification Plan, Haarlemmermeer has opted for an urban character for the Hoofddorp station district, which is characterized by a mix of living, working, learning, living, relaxing and all kinds of options. transport. Eight ambitions have been formulated to create such a lively and livable station district:

1. Stimulate urban life by considering the district from the station to the shopping center as a large living center with a city park

2. Achieve a healthy microclimate based on a solid grid of green polders

3. Use the aquatic structures as a support element with the polder grid as a base to cope with more extreme weather conditions

4. Enable the transition of mobility by limiting the role of the car and organizing parking centrally. This creates more space in the streets for greenery and water, spatial quality and encounters. In the station district, pedestrians and cyclists come first and second.

5. Achieve a diverse mix of functions with a framework for Rust, Reuring, and Noise.

6. Superblocks provide an intricate street pattern with plenty of space for pedestrians and cyclists

7. The identity of the polders is preserved and reinforced

8. Adaptive sound design ensures quiet and peaceful residential blocks.

framework

These ambitions have been translated into spatial interventions which together form the framework. Combining them and, if possible, reinforcing each other, creates a framework that can stand the test of time and work for a Hoofddorp that will stand the test of time. This urban development framework is an elaboration of the Densification Vision for Haarlemmermeer, which will be adopted shortly.

