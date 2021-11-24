Homeless in a former prison longer due to the one-and-a-half-meter rule | 1Limburg

They are not sad, the homeless of Maastricht. Following the new one and a half meter measure announced on Tuesday, they must stay longer in the old prison.

The intention was that on December 1 they would return to their old place at the Salvation Army in Statensingel, where they had to leave earlier due to the same measure.

More space

Since April of last year, they have been housed in the former Overmaze prison, where there is more space than at the Salvation Army. The homeless are accommodated in rooms for one to three people.

Read also : Former prison closes as homeless shelter

Demonstration

On October 22, ten homeless people protested against the municipality’s decision to let them return to their old accommodation as of December 1. An old building where several people must be in the same room. The activists put up a large banner in front of the prison with the request to stay. “We want to stay at Overmaze,” said one of the homeless on the occasion. “There you have less friction with each other, you can withdraw.”