Day 10 Olympic Games: Which Dutch people will take action? | sport

Athletics

Nadine Visser rushed into the fifth fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles final at 4:50 am. Dafne Schippers has just reached the 200-meter semi-finals, which are scheduled for later today. Jamile Samuel retired injured. Schippers won Olympic silver five years ago in Rio.

Femke Bol runs her 400-meter hurdles semi-finals, Liemarvin Bonevacia and Jochem Dobber races the 400-meter semi-finals.

Sailors must wait one more day

Sailors Annette Duetz and Annemiek Bekkering will have to wait one more day. Their race for the 49erFX medal at the Olympics was originally scheduled for Monday, but has been postponed until tomorrow due to the virtual lack of wind. Duetz and Bekkering will start the medal battle on Tuesday with as many points as Brazilian title defenders Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze. The race was supposed to start at 7:33 am.

The 2018 and 2019 world champions enter the medal race with 70 points, as do reigning Brazilian champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, with whom they share first place. The Germans Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke are 3 points behind. Bekkering and Duetz finished the Rio Games in seventh place.

ok Pim van Vugt and Bas Lambriex have to wait a day. They will compete in the 49er medal race, starting as number 7 in the standings. Ditto for Lobke Berkhout and Afrodite Zegers who still have to compete in races 7 and 8 of the 470 class. They are currently just outside the top 10.

track cycling

Track cyclists Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen simply failed to win a medal in the team sprint at the Olympics. In the battle for bronze, the Dutch duo fell just short of the Russian duo.

Hockey

The hockey players have won all of their group matches and now face New Zealand in the quarterfinals. The duel begins at 11:30 a.m..

Handball

Handball players play for 12.30 their last group match. The opponent is Montenegro and Orange is already certain of a place in the quarter-finals.

Sifan Hassan |

Athlete Sifan Hassan is looking for his first Olympic title. She walks 2:40 p.m. the 5000m final. In the morning, she qualified for the semi-finals of the 1,500 meters. She won her race in a fall.

