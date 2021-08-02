Sifan Hassan despite a fall to 1500 meters | sport

Hassan was still the fastest in her series at 4.05.17, ahead of Australian Jessica Hull (4.05.28) and American Elinor Purrier (4.05.34).

She stumbled over Kenyan Edinah Jebitok on the last lap. The Dutchman quickly rushed in and gave chase. The 28-year-old Dutchman had to correct and ran for victory in the last few hundred meters. A feat.

Sifan Hassan takes a break. Ⓒ ANP / HH

This catch-up race may be interrupted on Monday evening (3.30 p.m. Dutch time). Then the final of the 5000 meters is on the program. Hassan wants to win medals in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters in Tokyo.

Later in the day, it’s the 5,000-meter final, Wednesday the 1,500-meter semi-finals and Friday, it’s the final of this issue. The 10,000 meters is on the program for Sunday.

Throughout Hassan’s plan, the fall in the 1,500-meter series is of course very bad. This race was planned as a kind of warm-up for the 5,000-meter final, but it still cost a lot of energy due to the crash. Some athletics experts argue that she should have given up after the fall and therefore had to forget about the 1,500 meters. It remains to be seen how right they are.

