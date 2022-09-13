Davis Cup squad starts with ‘fresh’ Van de Zandschulp as underdog in final

Configure Davis Cup Finals

The group stage of the tournament has sixteen participants, divided into four groups of four countries. Each group has a different host city: Glasgow (the Dutch group), Hamburg, Valencia and Bologna.

The top two countries from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played from November 22.

The eight qualified countries continue the tournament by means of a knockout system, which is played in Spanish Málaga. The final will take place on November 27.

Each encounter begins with two singles matches, followed by another doubles match.