Program of the day World Championships in Athletics: Comenentia writes the history of Dutch sport | NOW

Denzel Comenentia makes sports history on the first day of the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene. He is the first Dutch hammer thrower to compete in a World Cup, while no less than three Dutch women will compete in the shot put on Friday. This is the daily program of the Dutch.

beginning was there too three years ago at the World Cup in Doha, but then he came into action in the shot put. In Eugene, he hopes to force a last place in the hammer throw.

Comenentia, 26, has held the national hammer throw record since 2017. Her personal best has been 76.80 since April 2019.

In the women’s shot put qualification, the Netherlands Jessica Painter, Jorinde van Klinken and Benthe Konig three strengths. Van Klinken is entering her second World Cup, but we can expect more from debutant Schilder. Volendam, 22, is making good progress this year, culminating in bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

Ramsey Angela came close to a medal in the final meter of the Olympic 4×400 mixed relay.



The relay team can run to the final

The Netherlands can already conquer the first medal on the first day. The relay team goes into action in the series and maybe also the final of the 4×400 mixed.

At the Tokyo Games last year, the Dutch team with Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver, Femke Bol and Ramsey Angela almost made it to the podium.

The Netherlands were only 0.14 seconds slower than the bronze team USA and the difference with the Dominican Republic was not much greater (0.15).

Full program Friday July 15

6:05 p.m .: Men’s hammer throw, group A playoffs (Denzel Comenentia)

7:10 p.m.: Men’s high jump qualifications

7:30 p.m.: Men’s hammer throw, qualifications

8:45 p.m.: mixed relay 4×400 meters, series (the Netherlands)

9:05 p.m .: Women’s hammer throw, qualifying group A

9:30 p.m.: 100 meters men, preliminary round

10:10 p.m.: 20 km women’s walk, final

10:30 p.m.: Women’s hammer throw, qualifying group B

12:10 a.m.: 20 kilometer men’s walk, final

2h05: Women’s shot put qualifications (Jessica Schilder, Jorinde van Klinken and Benthe Konig)

2h15: 3,000 meters steeplechase men, series

2h20: Women’s Pole Vault. qualification

3:00 am: Men’s long jump, qualifications

3:10 am: 1,500 meters women, series

3h50: 100 meters men, heats

3:55 a.m.: Men’s shot put qualifications

4h50: mixed relay 4×400 meters, final (possible the Netherlands)