David Goffin wins for the first time in 2023: “My comeback was decisive in the duel against Boeblik” | ATP-Auckland(Aus)

It was their 2nd head-to-head match and Goffin won a 2nd time. Boeblik had a soft spot for number 6 last night: he hit 6 aces, 6 double faults and couldn’t straighten any of his 6 break points against.

Goffin was the first to break in the first set, but also had to give up his serve: 6-3. In the 2nd set, Boeblik is the first to go through the service of the Belgian, but the Kazak loses his 3 storage games. When Goffin saved at 5-3 for the match, Boeblik was able to push back the verdict: 6-4.

After 1 hour and 14 minutes, Goffin got into a duel against the French wild card Ugo Humbert (ATP-108) or the American qualifier Christopher Eubanks (ATP-123).

Goffin had lost his first two matches of the new tennis season. At the United Cup in Perth, Australia, he lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.