David Goffin wins for the first time in 2023: “My comeback was decisive in the duel against Boeblik” | ATP-Auckland(Aus)
David Goffin has qualified for the second round of the Auckland ATP Tournament ($642,735 on hard court) in New Zealand. Our compatriot (ATP-53) eliminated Kazak Aleksander Boeblik, 5th seed and world number 37. He won in 2 sets: 6-3, 6-4.
It was their 2nd head-to-head match and Goffin won a 2nd time. Boeblik had a soft spot for number 6 last night: he hit 6 aces, 6 double faults and couldn’t straighten any of his 6 break points against.
Goffin was the first to break in the first set, but also had to give up his serve: 6-3. In the 2nd set, Boeblik is the first to go through the service of the Belgian, but the Kazak loses his 3 storage games. When Goffin saved at 5-3 for the match, Boeblik was able to push back the verdict: 6-4.
After 1 hour and 14 minutes, Goffin got into a duel against the French wild card Ugo Humbert (ATP-108) or the American qualifier Christopher Eubanks (ATP-123).
Goffin had lost his first two matches of the new tennis season. At the United Cup in Perth, Australia, he lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.
“My return was very good”
Goffin knows what won him the game: “My comeback was very good. Everyone knows the quality of Boeblik’s service. It’s not easy to come back. It was clearly the key to the game.”
“I also tried to stay calm because I know he can hit the ball really hard on my serve and he can be very aggressive.”
This is only the second time Goffin has been to Auckland. In his previous appearance in 2013, he lost in the first round to Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.
“I like the atmosphere on center court. People appreciate that,” he explained. “You can eat something while watching us. It’s a very nice environment and it’s nice to play in such circumstances.”
