Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a US hospital. The Brazilian newspaper Oh Globe writes that Bolsonaro suffers from severe abdominal pain.

The former president has been in Florida for over a week. A source close to the family confirmed the news to Reuters news agency and said his situation was “not worrying”. The news comes a day after his supporters stormed several government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

This is not the first time Bolsonaro has ended up in hospital with abdominal or stomach pain. During the 2018 election campaign, he was stabbed in the abdomen by an opponent, after which he had to undergo several operations. Since then, he has been hospitalized several times for abdominal or stomach problems.

The last time Bolsonaro was included for this reason was in November last year. This used to happen in January and March.

Shortly before the announcement of Bolsonaro's hospitalization, Brazilian media reported that Senator Renan Calheiros had asked the Supreme Court for the "immediate return" of the former President of the United States.

“Return or arrest and extradition”

Shortly before the announcement of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization, Brazilian media reported that Senator Renan Calheiros had asked the Supreme Court for the “immediate return” of the former President of the United States. According to the parliamentarian, it is “undeniable” that Bolsonaro “is responsible and played an active role” in the storming of government buildings on Sunday. If Bolsonaro does not return when the Supreme Court orders him to, Calheiros wants a warrant issued for his arrest and extradition within 72 hours.