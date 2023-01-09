The VPRO documentary was recently released Does vi leve med deg?, Norwegian for ‘Can we live with you?’ In it, documentary filmmaker Nicolaas Veul explored options for the future for Dutch people in Norway, should the water really be on our lips at some point. Outside American University of Notre Dame research Norway has become the safest destination in the event of a global climate disaster. Most of the Norwegians Veul spoke to in his documentary – from random passers-by to the local mayor – were interested: Millions of Dutch people would be welcome in such a doomsday scenario in the Far North. Norway, like us, is facing a serious shortage of personnel and the Dutch “may be the Norwegians of all peoples”.

So win-win: if climate mitigation proves ineffective in the coming years and a warming of 3 degrees Celsius becomes a reality, we can at least go to Norway…