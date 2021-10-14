Cyclist Vos hopes for excitement until the end of the Women’s Tour
Marianne Vos is satisfied with the 2022 Tour de France cycling route which was announced on Thursday. “With the start from Paris at the same time as the arrival of the men and then seven stages on different terrains, it’s a varied round where different riders get their money’s worth”, explains cyclist Jumbo-Visma about the eight stages of the first Women’s World Tour in France since 2009.
The leader of Jumbo-Visma was indeed expecting a time trial on the program. “But I also think that the tension of the races is maybe even better in a stage than in a time trial and that this choice maybe made for that reason. It would be very good for the tension if the decisive moment is only at the last. “
The 34-year-old Brabant, who won the first cyclocross world cup in the United States last Sunday and finished fourth in the second game on Wednesday, is also anxiously awaiting stage four of the Tour with four gravel strips. “I think it’s a stage that can go well on the Tour. Of course, it’s not just about a show, but I think a ‘Strade Bianche stage’ is really nice in a lap. D ‘after my crossover experience this is something that i love should be, but in the end i think a lot of riders can handle this well. We see it every year at Strade Bianche. “
