Pieterse close to the podium in second World Cup

WOUDENBERG / AMERSFOORT – Puck Pieterse is getting closer to his first podium. The Amersfoort rider finished fifth at the season’s two World Cup competitions in Fayetteville, USA.

For Pieterse, who managed to follow the first for a long time, it was his best performance ever. Just like last weekend, the battle for victory turned into a brawl between Lucinda Brand and Marianne Vos. After falling from Vos, Brand took the win, ahead of Denise Betsema and Clara Honsinger of the United States. Vos finished 4th just before Pieterse. Pieterse conceded Brand just 28 seconds on the course for the World Cup later this season.

Quinten Hermans took the win for the men. He keeps more than 35 seconds ahead of his Belgian compatriot Eli Iserbyt. Michael Vanthourenhout rounded off the party for our neighbors to the south with third place. Lars van der Haar has had a hard time after a failed start. He finished outside the top 10 (14th) for the first time this season.