Chainalysis, a research firm that analyzes activity in the crypto world, has released a new report. This shows that the trade in our country is more than 100 billion dollars in a year. The Netherlands remains in the top 4 of Central, Northern and Western Europe (CNWE), albeit with a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

4th largest crypto economy

The Netherlands is truly a crypto country in terms of trading volume. The United Kingdom (1), Germany (2) and Spain (3) are in fourth place. Then the Netherlands is doing even better, as it is the only country in the region with a lower (-3%) transaction volume than the previous year.

Source: Chain analysis

It’s no wonder we’re in fourth place because we’re right next to the real crypto superpowers here. The CNWE region, which also includes the Netherlands, has the largest crypto economy in the world. This is not the first time the region has performed well, as CNWE topped the report last year. Users and companies in CNWE received an astonishing $1.3 trillion in cryptocurrency – all in less than a year.

39th among grassroots adopters

There were other interesting statistics about our country. Western Europe has six of the top 40 crypto adopters, and the Netherlands is one. The United Kingdom was 17th, Germany 21st, France 32nd, Spain 34th, Portugal 38th, and our own country 39th. But what is grassroots adoption? It has a more accurate understanding of the role of crypto in the country.

“We can easily rank countries based on the volume of cryptocurrency transactions,” Chainalysis said in the study. “It gives a clear picture of where most of the cryptocurrency activity is taking place, but we’re not interested in that,” he said.

“The purpose of our index is to measure where most people are putting their money in cryptocurrency. While institutional activity is important, we also want to highlight countries where individual and retail investors are embracing digital assets the most. So the Netherlands ranks 39th in the world in this category.

This country is number one

Vietnam ranks first in the world when it comes to grassroots adopters. It was followed by the Philippines and the Ukraine destroyed by Russia. All three countries lag the major global economies. Although India, USA and China are among the top 10 countries, adoption is not enough.