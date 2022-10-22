Lars Lieftink



Saturday, October 22, 2022 19:15 – Last Updated: 19:17

Christian Horner is happy with Jack Brown, the group’s top letter McLarenRed Bull has sent word to the FIA ​​about possible fines after exceeding the budget cap in 2021. Britain provides a state of affairs regarding negotiations with the FIA.

Last Monday, after the Grand Prix in Japan, it became clear that Red Bull was the only team to exceed the budget cap in 2022. It has also committed procedural errors for which it is usually punished. During a press conference in the US, Red Bull team boss Horner said negotiations with the FIA ​​were still ongoing. “The latest news is that we are in the process with the FIA. We hope to be able to close it. At that time, all the facts will be on the table and we can talk openly about the budget limit and why our expenses are. They are doing their job and we hope to find a solution soon. ” On Friday, Horner was already in Austin for talks with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Letter

What really upsets Horner is the attitude of other teams. Brown, the McLaren team principal, certainly had to suffer. Britain has previously sent a letter to the FIA ​​to make clear it expects a stiffer penalty for Red Bull. In that letter, Brown talked about fraud and, among other things, he came up with several solutions. It has gone the wrong way with Horner. “It’s so disappointing that another group of people, without knowing the facts, say things like this. It damages our brand, our partners and our drivers. It also takes a huge toll on our employees. Employees’ children are being bullied. It’s shocking that a competitor would damage us like this.”

FIA

According to Horner, why does it take so long for clarity to occur? “This is a new process. A complex 52-page regulation. We went through the process and 2021 is the first year of the complex financial regulation. They have different interpretations from different accounting experts. The findings of the FIA ​​have been made public. And we are in a voluntary process with the FIA. Hopefully we can finalize it in the future, but that’s where we are right now.”